Aaron Dion Hazel has had 15 months added to an existing jail term, for offending against a child. Photo / Stock Image 123rf

This story deals with the subject of rape and may be upsetting for some readers.

A man who raped a 13-year-old girl who visited his home 30 years ago has had 15 months added to an existing jail sentence for other sexual offending.

Aaron Dion Hazel, 51, appeared in the Napier District Court on Tuesday for sentencing on a single charge of raping a female aged between 12 and 16.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh said the offence happened 30 years ago, when the victim was 13.

The girl was visiting Hazel’s home. She felt uncomfortable while they were playing cards, so she moved to another room. Hazel followed her, pushed her face-down onto a mattress and raped her, the judge said.

Judge Mackintosh said the woman made a complaint to police in 2020. Hazel denied the charge but the case went to a jury trial, at which he was found guilty.

The woman had provided a victim impact statement. It was not read to the court but Judge Mackintosh said it was an emotional piece of writing which outlined the woman’s complicated life since the attack, and her dealing with “a number of struggles”.

“Ultimately she has had to live what happened to her for her whole life ... and will have to keep living it,” the judge said.

Judge Mackintosh said Hazel was already serving a jail term of nine years and nine months for other sexual offending which happened many years after he attacked the girl, and for which he had been found guilty at another trial.

She added 15 months to his existing prison term, to be served cumulatively.

Hazel’s eventual release will be a matter for the Parole Board.



