Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

High Court judge criticises Oranga Tamariki, awards $108,000 to former foster parents

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Surcharge ban on in-store card transactions, Increases to the pay of public board members, Nurses strike set for tomorrow and a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.

Oranga Tamariki has been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in legal costs over a battle to remove a Māori child from her Pākehā foster parents.

In her ruling, Justice Helen Cull is also critical of Oranga Tamariki’s ‘egregious’ campaign to discredit the foster parents.

The $108,000 indemnity costs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save