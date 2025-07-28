Oranga Tamariki has been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in legal costs over a battle to remove a Māori child from her Pākehā foster parents.
In her ruling, Justice Helen Cull is also critical of Oranga Tamariki’s ‘egregious’ campaign to discredit the foster parents.
The $108,000 indemnity costsstem from a battle over the long-term care of the girl, given the pseudonym “Moana” under automatic suppression orders for all those involved in the case, according to a High Court ruling.
Oranga Tamariki “abides by Justice Cull’s decision”, and the indemnity costs had been paid, the agency’s national commissioner North Tamariki and Whānau Services Alison Cronin told Stuff.
Moana was placed with the “Smiths” – a Pākehā couple living in rural Hawke’s Bay – in 2018 after Oranga Tamariki couldn’t find whānau to take her after she was removed from her mother three times by age 3.
The pair, the elderly “Mrs Taipa” and her adult daughter “Ms Taipa”, were already caring for Moana’s younger brother.
The Smiths successfully contested the bid in the Family Court, with Judge Peter Callinicos ruling in their favour and taking aim at Oranga Tamariki, its chief executive and members of its staff for putting ideology ahead of Moana’s best interests, Stuff reported at the time.
The girl’s iwi also wanted her removed, telling Stuff they didn’t think the Smiths could meet her cultural needs, but the couple claimed Oranga Tamariki had scuttled their attempts to provide cultural support.
Moana had bonded with the Smiths and a new placement risked further psychological trauma, Judge Callinicos said at the time, outlining a plan where all parties could have input into the then 6-year-old’s upbringing, including meeting her educational, cultural and health needs.
An appeal to the High Court – made by Moana’s mother with the support of Oranga Tamariki – was dismissed in November 2022.
The Smiths subsequently applied for just over $108,000 indemnity costs against Oranga Tamariki.
In a recently released High Court ruling Justice Helen Cull found in the couple’s favour.
Although it was Moana’s mother who appealed the Family Court decision, Oranga Tamariki had supported her, Cull said.
Fresh allegations were also made that the couple wasn’t providing for Moana’s cultural needs.
“I accept the Smiths’ submission that there was a campaign by OT [Oranga Tamariki] against them to discredit them and this was pursued on appeal.
“The egregious aspect of this approach is that [Oranga Tamariki] continued to discredit and undermine the Smiths on appeal … the Smiths had no other option than to defend themselves in order to continue to care for Moana, to whom they were committed.”
The case was also the principal case on which the amended provisions of the OT Act were considered and interpreted, Cull said.