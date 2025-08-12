Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Justice Andrew Becroft’s letter to teenager caught in bitter custody dispute

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Justice Andrew Becroft.

Justice Andrew Becroft.

A High Court judge has written a letter to a teenager caught in the middle of a bitter custody battle, revealing his dislike of maths as a teenager and his love for the Warriors.

The letter, which recorded the judge’s decision of an appeal to an interim parenting order,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save