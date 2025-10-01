Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

‘Just jamming up all the lockers’ - rescue gear can’t fit in new fire trucks

RNZ
7 mins to read

Vital rescue gear can't fit in new fire trucks. Photo / 123RF

By Phil Pennington of RNZ

The country’s newest fire engines cannot be used at rescues because they are too small to fit all the lifesaving gear they need to carry.

Firefighters say managers have even talked about cutting holes in them to make room for the

