On Sunday, a woman posted on social media, saying she and her family did not know where her uncle’s body was. He was patched mobster August, the post said.

The woman said she wanted information on the whereabouts of August’s next of kin.

She claimed August’s body was taken from North Shore Hospital, where he died, to Just Funerals.

“The ongoing lack of transparency has caused our whānau immense pain and distress. We will not rest until we have the truth, and until our uncle is returned to us so he may be honoured with love, respect.

“It has now been five days since the passing of our beloved uncle ... yet we remain without answers regarding the whereabouts of his remains. Our whānau is devastated and urgently calls on anyone with information ... to come forward immediately.

“Denying a whānau the right to farewell their loved one properly is a deep injustice, both culturally and spiritually,” she said.

A police spokesman refused to comment on the claims on Monday.

“Police won’t be speculating about the circumstances surrounding the fire at this time. An investigation into the fire last night remains ongoing,” the spokesman said.

The funeral home also said it would not be commenting.

A police spokesman did say they were having “ongoing conversations with the next of kin following a man’s death of natural causes last week. After the death of any person, the next of kin is responsible for making appropriate funeral arrangements.

“As part of our conversations, we will continue to provide support to the next of kin.”

The spokesman said today: “We have not yet linked either matter [the dispute with the next of kin and the fire].”

Fire investigators comb ravaged property

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police investigators remained at the two-storey property this morning, sifting through the damage.

The brick-and-tile property was left with a smashed front door and scorch marks blackening the outside of a broken side window.

The damage was minor and no injuries were reported.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or who may have information to assist with this investigation,” Hayward said.

A neighbour said she heard loud noises overnight.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from South Auckland stations attend an unexplained fire at Just Funerals in Māngere Bridge on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“We heard some noise last night, but I thought it was the wind and rain,” said the woman, who did not want to be named.

She said it was “sad” to hear the funeral premises had been hit by a fire.

Police can be contacted via 105, or information can be provided online by using update my report. Reference file number 250428/4528.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

