Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

'Jumping' viruses: What strains lie hidden in NZ's own species?

4 minutes to read

In 2014, ESR scientists dubbed "the Virus Hunters" revealed coronaviruses were present in endangered short-tailed bats. A new study will cast the net wider across NZ species. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

As international scientists try to narrow down the mysterious animal origin of the Covid-19 crisis in China, a leading researcher has begun exploring what unknown viruses may lie within our own species.

Viruses are the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.