Juliana Herrera murder inquest: Victim’s sister begs for answers

Joseph Brider is sentenced in the High Court at Christchurch for murder. Photo / John Kirk-Anderson, Pool

He moved into the unit beside Herrera and became obsessed with her, eventually breaking into her home while she was asleep, physically and sexually assaulting her and stabbing her to death.

He was sentenced to life in prison with preventive detention.

Both the Parole Board and Corrections have reviewed how Brider was managed.

Coroner Alexandra Cuninghame is now holding an inquest into Herrera’s death and whether anything could have been done to stop Brider’s fatal actions, or can be done in future to prevent similar tragedies.

Herrera’s sister, Saray Bonilla, is attending proceedings remotely from her home in the US.

Today, she had her first opportunity to speak directly to those who worked with Brider in prison and after his release.

The first witness was Brider’s case manager from Christchurch Men’s Prison.

Bonilla, through translators, asked the witness: “With all due respect, I would like to ask a question that invites reflection from a human point of view - beyond formal proceedings in court.

“The question is, if Brider were assigned as a neighbour to your sister, your niece, your cousin - would you not consider it necessary to warn them that they might be in danger?

“I’m not seeking confrontation here. I only wish that each person can reflect with conscience on the decisions that they have made and the impact that these decisions had on real lives.”

Juliana Herrera was killed in January 2022 in her Christchurch home. Photo / Supplied

Coroner Cunninghame agreed with Corrections’ lawyer Pip Currie that the case manager was not the right person to answer Bonilla’s question.

She explained: “The rules of the court only allow a witness to answer a question if it is relevant to their role in a proceeding.

“[The case manager] did not have the power to make decisions about where Brider was living - or more importantly, who should be advised about where he was living.

“There are other witnesses who would be able to answer this question and should answer this question.”

Coroner Cunninghame asked a different question of the case manager which she hoped would help Bonilla.

“Is there anything different you would have done with the benefit of hindsight?” she posed.

“There was nothing different I could have done. I think with what we know now… I would have put more information in my assessment report… which is what we do now," the case manager replied.

Coroner Cunninghame will hear from around 20 witnesses in total over the next two weeks.

The majority of those people have been granted interim name suppression.

These people include either Corrections staff or employees, or contractors of the Pathway Trust.

The Pathway Trust is a Christchurch organisation that took Brider on when he was released and housed him in the unit next to Herrera.

Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame. Photo / Pool

Yesterday, Rebekah Jordan, counsel assisting Coroner Cunninghame, outlined the questions she sought to answer.

They included:

What decisions were made in Brider’s pre-release period and during the parole decision-making period that informed decisions made in the post-release period?

Were there any systemic issues, and could any improvements be made?

What information was provided to the Parole Board in relation to the release, and why was Brider released with conditions when he could have remained in prison until the end of his sentence?

The effectiveness of release conditions made by the parole boards, particularly given that Brider was assessed as being at high risk of reoffending.

What criteria were applied in determining where Brider would live, and how was the decision about this accommodation made?

What assessments, meeting, or considerations were made by Corrections and the accommodation provider for this placement at the address and what other options were available to Corrections and the provider.

Did the decision take into account the close proximity of neighbours?

After Brider was released, how was the risk managed, and how was work allocated with the vocational staff and case managers who dealt with Brider?

What were their case loads like, and did they affect the level of monitoring or engagement?

What was the communication between the accommodation provider and the Department of Corrections?

What steps were taken to ensure risks were being minimised?

How was the requirement for Brider to disclose new relationships with women monitored, and was that requirement to self-report misplaced, given that it left unknowing women exposed to undue risk?

Is there more advanced technology available for electronic monitoring, and should it be utilised when monitoring people at high risk of reoffending?

Why was there no urgent response when Brider left his property on the night of the murder?

Should the community have been informed of his presence in defending?

What comments or recommendations should be made in relation to any of these issues?

