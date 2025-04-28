Juliana Herrera murder inquest: Victim’s sister begs for answers

He moved into the unit beside Herrera and became obsessed with her, eventually breaking into her home while she was asleep, physically and sexually assaulting her and stabbing her to death.
He was sentenced to life in prison with preventive detention.
Both the Parole Board and Corrections have reviewed how Brider was managed.
Coroner Alexandra Cuninghame is now holding an inquest into Herrera’s death and whether anything could have been done to stop Brider’s fatal actions,or can be done in future to prevent similar tragedies.
Yesterday, Rebekah Jordan, counsel assisting Coroner Cunninghame, outlined the questions she sought to answer.
They included:
What decisions were made in Brider’s pre-release period and during the parole decision-making period that informed decisions made in the post-release period?
Were there any systemic issues, and could any improvements be made?
What information was provided to the Parole Board in relation to the release, and why was Brider released with conditions when he could have remained in prison until the end of his sentence?
The effectiveness of release conditions made by the parole boards, particularly given that Brider was assessed as being at high risk of reoffending.
What criteria were applied in determining where Brider would live, and how was the decision about this accommodation made?
What assessments, meeting, or considerations were made by Corrections and the accommodation provider for this placement at the address and what other options were available to Corrections and the provider.
Did the decision take into account the close proximity of neighbours?
After Brider was released, how was the risk managed, and how was work allocated with the vocational staff and case managers who dealt with Brider?
What were their case loads like, and did they affect the level of monitoring or engagement?
What was the communication between the accommodation provider and the Department of Corrections?
What steps were taken to ensure risks were being minimised?
How was the requirement for Brider to disclose new relationships with women monitored, and was that requirement to self-report misplaced, given that it left unknowing women exposed to undue risk?
Is there more advanced technology available for electronic monitoring, and should it be utilised when monitoring people at high risk of reoffending?
Why was there no urgent response when Brider left his property on the night of the murder?
Should the community have been informed of his presence in defending?
What comments or recommendations should be made in relation to any of these issues?
