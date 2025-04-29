Paroled rapist Joseph Brider was deemed “high high” risk days before murdering Juliana Bonilla Herrera in Christchurch.
Brider’s probation officer had concerns about him reoffending and noted potential risks to women.
Coroner Alexandra Cuninghame is holding an inquest into Herrera’s death and Brider’s management.
Days before he murdered Juliana Bonilla Herrera in her Christchurch home, paroled rapist Joseph Brider was noted to be “high high” risk by his probation officer.
The officer has today revealed that after Brider was released from prison she had “concerns” about him reoffending and noted that “any attractive female moving into the neighbouring flats or next door would be seen as a potential risk”.
Herrera, 37, was found dead in her Addington flat in January 2022.
He was sentenced to life in prison with preventive detention.
Both the Parole Board and Corrections have reviewed how Brider was managed.
Coroner Alexandra Cuninghame is now holding an inquest into Herrera’s death and whether anything could have been done to stop Brider’s fatal actions,or can be done in future to prevent similar tragedies.
Brider’s probation officer was the third witness called.
‘I assessed his risk to females as high’ - probation officer
The experienced probation officer has interim name suppression.
She told the coroner that she manages a range of offenders subject to a variety of community-based sentences and parole conditions.
She was allocated as Brider’s probation officer on October 27, 2021, as she had the experience required to handle his case.
She spoke with him on the phone the day before he was released from prison.
She had not been able to meet him or schedule a video call because of Covid-19 restrictions and staff availability issues at Christchurch Men’s Prison.
When Brider was released, she carried out his parole induction, and he confirmed he was aware of and understood his conditions.
“I asked him if he had any interaction with any females since being released,” she told the court.
“Mr Brider stated he was staying away from females while on parole and denied any contact intimate or sexual.
“He also denied downloading any dating apps.
“I assessed his risk towards females as high at this contact and indicated any female that enters a relationship with Mr Brider will be a likely victim, or a female that Mr Brider takes a liking to, and this is not reciprocated.”
She asked Brider if he had any interactions with his neighbours.
“I did not see any of the neighbours at the time of my visit. I noted that there were no risks sighted ... I noted that any attractive female moving into the neighbouring flats or next door would be seen as a potential risk.”
The probation officer revealed that a report on Brider provided to her said “he becomes emotionally aroused when talking about violence”.
The next time she saw him, he maintained he was “staying away from females and relationships”.
Concerns raised over woman Brider was seeing
In December 2021, Brider told his probation officer he had been speaking to a female on the phone, or Facebook, and she had invited him for Christmas lunch.
He wanted to change his monitoring conditions to stay at her place overnight.
“I expressed concerns around this and the risk,” the officer told the court.
What decisions were made in Brider’s pre-release period and during the parole decision-making period that informed decisions made in the post-release period?
Were there any systemic issues, and could any improvements be made?
What information was provided to the Parole Board in relation to the release, and why was Brider released with conditions when he could have remained in prison until the end of his sentence?
The effectiveness of release conditions made by the parole boards, particularly given that Brider was assessed as being at high risk of reoffending.
What criteria were applied in determining where Brider would live, and how was the decision about this accommodation made?
What assessments, meeting, or considerations were made by Corrections and the accommodation provider for this placement at the address and what other options were available to Corrections and the provider?
Did the decision take into account the close proximity of neighbours?
After Brider was released, how was the risk managed, and how was work allocated with the vocational staff and case managers who dealt with Brider?
What were their case loads like, and did they affect the level of monitoring or engagement?
What was the communication between the accommodation provider and the Department of Corrections?
What steps were taken to ensure risks were being minimised?
How was the requirement for Brider to disclose new relationships with women monitored, and was that requirement to self-report misplaced, given that it left unknowing women exposed to undue risk?
Is there more advanced technology available for electronic monitoring, and should it be utilised when monitoring people at high risk of reoffending?
Why was there no urgent response when Brider left his property on the night of the murder?
Should the community have been informed of his presence in defending?
What comments or recommendations should be made in relation to any of these issues?
