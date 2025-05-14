Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer face a heavy censure.

It also recommended a seven-day suspension for MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke.

Collins told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning the suspension also meant the MPs would go without pay during this time.

She confirmed the suspension would be carried out consecutively.

Collins said the committee had been “collegial” through the six-month-long process and only butted heads in the end when it came to handing down the penalties.

“Even [the Green Party and the Labour Party] are differing from each other.

“It’s a very severe penalty compared to what has been awarded in the past, it’s not only a suspension from the House, it’s a suspension of salary.

“But then, we haven’t seen that level of behaviour before.”

She said the committee’s decision would be tabled today before it was voted for on Tuesday. She said she expected it to pass.

On Brooke van Velden’s use of the c-bomb in the House yesterday, Collins said she was proud of the Act MP for standing up for herself and the other women in the House being attacked.

“I would say to Brooke, that I wouldn’t have used the word myself but I did feel that she did stand up for herself and all the rest of us and I am waiting for someone of the left persuasion… one MP, just one, to come out and say it’s not okay to attack someone just because you are not okay with what they do."

She called reading the language in the column, which was written by Andrea Vance and published in the Sunday Star-Times, one of the “lowest points” in Parliament she has seen in her 23 years of service.

“That and what happened on the 14th of November in Parliament.

“It’s just the sort of behaviour towards each other that is despicable.”

