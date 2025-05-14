- Judith Collins calls for “civility” in Parliament after suspending three MPs and attacks on female MPs.
Parliament Privileges Committee chair Judith Collins is calling for “civility” in the House after the decision to suspend three MPs without pay and attacks on female MPs.
Collins said she was proud of Act MP Brooke van Velden for “standing up for herself” yesterday when she stirred major controversy by using the c-word in the House while attacking Labour for not condemning a column that used the word “c***” against female ministers.
Yesterday, her committee’s decision was handed down to three Te Pāti Māori MPs after last year’s controversial haka.
The committee recommended 21-day suspensions for co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, saying they should be “severely censured”.