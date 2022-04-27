Judge Cooper (pictured) sentenced Aaron Hudson to intensive supervision. Photo / NZME

A man who "terrified" his partner with abusive voice messages while drunk suggested to a judge he would rather go to prison than do a community sentence with counselling.

"It sounds like you are not very keen on this sentence," Judge Phillip Cooper told Aaron Hudson, 35, who appeared before him in the Hastings District Court on Wednesday on a single charge of causing harm by posting digital communications.

However, the judge sentenced Hudson to 12 months of intensive supervision by probation officers so that he could get rehabilitative help in the community.

The court heard that on January 30, Hudson sent his girlfriend numerous voice messages through the Facebook Messenger app.

They were "abusive, offensive and threatening and would have been extremely distressing for her", the judge said. When interviewed by police, the woman said she was "terrified".

"He was heavily intoxicated and he has had struggles with alcohol and drugs," defence counsel James Rainger said.

Judge Cooper asked Rainger if the relationship was over.

"The opposite I think, Sir. I think it has legs," Rainger said.

On hearing that the young woman was waiting outside the court, the judge stood the matter down briefly so that a court victim support officer could ask whether she wanted a protection order imposed.

When the case resumed, the victim support officer said that the woman did not think a protection order was necessary, and was supportive of Hudson as he prepared to start a new full-time job.

Judge Cooper noted that Hudson had previous convictions for family violence and breaching a protection order, although not with his latest victim.

He began to discuss a supervisory sentence with counselling conditions, but Hudson said that he had done similar things before.

"How long would jail be, boss?" He asked, as Rainger indicated he should keep quiet.

"About six months," Judge Cooper replied.

Hudson then audibly calculated that he could expect to be released after three months, as prisoners serving less than two years generally get out when half the sentence has been served.

However, the judge told Cooper he needed help and imposed conditions for Hudson to do alcohol and drug counselling and a stopping-violence programme. Hudson also has to keep off alcohol and non-prescribed drugs.

"I would much rather you be a productive, employed member of the community, paying taxes … than sitting in prison and coming out at the end of it the same sort of person who committed the offence," Judge Cooper said.