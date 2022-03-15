The court in Dunedin heard details of the man's offending across the country. Photo / File

The court in Dunedin heard details of the man's offending across the country. Photo / File

A man who got violent with bar staff after refusing to wear a mask has been told by a judge he needs to accept help for his mental health challenges.

Joseph Koro Tape Lewis, 38, of no fixed abode, was asked to leave Baggy Darkens Celtic Bar in New Plymouth when he refused to wear a mask on September 17 last year.

"Throw me out then," he yelled back "aggressively".

Court documents state Lewis then spat in the worker's face and tried to put him in a choke hold. Lewis was charged with assault.

Eleven days earlier, Lewis approached a man sitting in his vehicle at Secombe Park in Taupo.

"Where's my food?" he demanded.

When the victim said he did not have any, Lewis became aggressive, demanding he get some and smashed the driver's door window of the car.

And later that night, Lewis "aggressively" approached a couple in the Taupo Pak'nSave car park who were putting their groceries away.

He threw their trolley to the ground before pushing the man against the vehicle.

Shouting at him, Lewis pushed him again, which caused his head to hit the canopy, resulting in a concussion.

He then threw the man to the ground and held him there, demanding meat.

The victim's partner handed it over, and Lewis ran off.

At Lewis' sentencing in the Dunedin District Court yesterday, Judge Jane McMeeken said he had not been provoked and the victims were innocent people going about their lives.

"You frightened and hurt them," she said.

Judge McMeeken said it was sad Lewis continued to deny his bipolar diagnosis and not take prescribed medication.

"You seem to think that your mental health doesn't contribute to your offending," she said.

"Sadly Mr Lewis, you have a mental illness and the experts say you need to take medication for that illness.

"Not having treatment puts you at risk of hurting yourself and others."

Lewis was sentenced to one year's imprisonment.