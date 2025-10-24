Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Judge spares ex-Green politician Aaryn Barlow prison over large-scale cannabis cultivation

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Cannabis head worth tens of thousands of dollars from just two of 80 healthy and flourishing plants was found on the property of a former Green Party politician. Video / NZ Herald

Cannabis head worth an estimated $420,000 from two of 80 healthy and flourishing plants was found on the property of a former public health promoter and Green Party politician.

Aaryn Barlow, from the hop-growing capital of New Zealand in a valley south of Nelson, was sentenced to community detention on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save