Cannabis head worth an estimated $420,000 from two of 80 healthy and flourishing plants was found on the property of a former public health promoter and Green Party politician.
Aaryn Barlow, from the hop-growing capital of New Zealand in a valley south of Nelson, was sentenced to community detention onFriday on a list of drugs charges, some serious and involving Class A material.
The 43-year-old former project manager at Te Whatu Ora – Nelson Marlborough has spent two decades working in the sustainability and public health sectors.
Barlow contested the Nelson seat for the Green Party in the 2011 election. Three years later he announced he was standing again, but only for the party vote.
He rose to 14th on the party list before quitting politics.
In sentencing him in the Nelson District Court, Judge Bill Hastings acknowledged Barlow’s views and beliefs on cannabis for medicinal use, and his own pleadings from the dock for a community-based sentence, but they were serious charges.
Police prosecution said Barlow’s operation had a degree of sophistication and commerciality about it.
While his intention might have been to provide cannabis to the less fortunate for medicinal reasons, it was still illegal, police said.
Plot found by police during flyover
Barlow had earlier admitted charges of cultivating cannabis, possession of the class A drug psilocybin (magic mushrooms), possession of cannabis for supply in a class B form (tincture), producing cannabis in a class B form, possession of cannabis for supply and importing cannabis seed.
His plantation at his property in Tapawera was found by police during an aerial reconnaissance flight of a large part of the Nelson Bays area in March this year.
According to the police summary of facts, about 100 “very large” cannabis plants reaching above 2m were seen from the air, growing on three separate areas of the property.
Police later counted 80.
All were fully matured, well-maintained and “extremely well covered in flowering cannabis head”, police said.
A shipping container was set up as a drying room with dehumidifiers, fans and a dozen pairs of pruning shears for tending to the harvested cannabis destined for sale, police said.
A police drug expert selected two plants that were dried, processed and manicured as if for sale.
More than a kilo of cannabis head was obtained from the two plants.
Two large bags of cannabis found by police were packaged to go to “The Green Fairy” – people who provided medicinal cannabis, bypassing the current legal system, in which medicinal cannabis could be obtained on prescription.
Barlow said he supplied cannabis to the Green Fairy system as and when required, but did not say how much he got paid.
THC and CBD (cannabidiol) were the two main cannabinoids found in cannabis. Medicinal cannabis could be formulated to contain different ratios of each, the Ministry of Health said.
Barlow said he grew several different strains of cannabis, including some with a lower THC level, and that 46 of the plants found were grown for THC content.
The remainder had a mix of CBG (cannabigerol), present in many cannabis strains at low levels, and CBD content.
Police said the strains he named corresponded with seeds imported from the US.
From an adjusted starting point of two years in prison, Barlow was given discounts for his guilty pleas and the effects of a conviction on his life, to arrive at a prison term of 15 months and two weeks.
This was converted to six months of community detention with a nightly curfew.
An order was made for the destruction of the drugs and associated paraphernalia.
Barlow told NZME he was not trying to minimise the harm cannabis caused in the community, but he believed a double standard existed.
He said a “two-tiered system” meant it was easy for those with the means to purchase cannabis products with a doctor’s prescription, while others ended up facing criminal charges.
New Zealanders narrowly voted against supporting the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill during a referendum in 2020.
The NZ Drug Foundation said cannabis was the most commonly used illicit drug in New Zealand.
A report this year on drug consumption, prevalence of use, price and availability showed illicit drug use continued to steadily increase across the board.
The foundation warned investment in harm reduction, early intervention and support had not kept pace with consumption and use.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.