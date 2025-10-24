Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Judge jails father for 15 years after ‘sadistic’ sexual assaults on partner and child

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A man appeared in Wellington District Court on Friday after a jury earlier found him guilty of assaulting his former partner and infant son. Photo / 123rf

WARNING: This story contains details of sexual offending which some readers may find distressing.

A man who sexually violated his ex-partner and their infant son got angry and shouted at the judge during his sentencing.

“This is f***ing bullshit, that is not what happened,” the man yelled at

