Three jury trials in the Whanganui District Court failed to fly after a defendant decamped, a lawyer caught Covid and a culprit's conscience caused him to plead guilty. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Three jury trials in the Whanganui District Court failed to fly after a defendant decamped, a lawyer caught Covid and a culprit's conscience caused him to plead guilty. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A suspected criminal's absconsion and a lawyer catching Covid were included in a combination of circumstances that saw the collapse of court cases requiring a jury in Whanganui this week.

A potential pool of jurors gathered at the courthouse on Monday with the anticipation they could be selected to play their part in the justice process in one of the three trials expected to take place.

However, on Tuesday morning after patiently waiting for proceedings to begin, Judge Bruce Northwood called them in to tell them their duty was done before it began.

A defendant accused of sex crimes against a young girl was the first trial expected to start on Monday but he failed to show up so a warrant for his arrest was issued, Judge Northwood told the packed courtroom.

Police had been unable to locate the man by Tuesday morning, so the next case was called but the alleged offender's lawyer had caught Covid and was having to self-isolate, he explained.

The third person scheduled for a jury trial pleaded guilty to the charges.

Judge Northwood thanked the potential jurors, who had travelled from right around the district, for their attendance and defined why it was important for them to be present.

"We would have needed a jury if the first defendant came to court. If the lawyer hadn't caught Covid we would need a jury and if the defendant who pleaded guilty hadn't, we would have needed a jury."

Jayden Williams admitted charges of meeting a young person following sexual grooming, offering to supply cannabis to the girl, who was aged under 16, sexual conduct with a young person, possession of cannabis seeds and obstructing police.

Between May 16 and May 20, 2021, Williams had met with his victim, after previously communicating with her, with the intent of having sex with her. He had also offered to sell her cannabis.

Williams performed an indecent act on the underage girl when they met.

Police caught Williams in possession of cannabis seeds in Whanganui on May 20 and, in an attempt to obstruct officers from doing their duty, he smashed a cellphone.

Judge Northwood remanded Williams in custody to reappear in the Whanganui District Court for sentencing on August 15, 2022.