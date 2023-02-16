Judge Michael Turner told the jury in the Dunedin District Court that such an outcome was extremely rare. Photo / Amber Allott, File

Judge Michael Turner told the jury in the Dunedin District Court that such an outcome was extremely rare. Photo / Amber Allott, File

A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Dunedin company director accused of sexually abusing three girls.

Yesterday in the Dunedin District Court — which would have been day four of the trial — Judge Michael Turner dismissed the jury and told them such an outcome was extremely rare.

“A procedural evidential matter arose,” he said.

“I’m unable to resolve that, which means the trial cannot proceed.”

The defendant, aged in his 60s, pleaded not guilty to eight sex charges, including one of rape, at the trial’s outset on Monday.

Crown prosecutor Craig Power gave an opening address outlining the evidence expected to come from the complainants regarding their experiences between 2001 and 2009.

The police investigation was launched in late 2018 after a woman approached police, the court heard.

She told officers she was at a sleep-over at the defendant’s home when he first attacked.

Power said the complainant, who was about 12 at the time, was allegedly violated by the man on the ground and in his bed during a later visit.

There was also an allegation of abuse during a trip to Christchurch.

Two other women made statements about frequent abuse they allegedly suffered at the hands of the defendant.

Judge Turner continued the man’s name suppression until next month, when he would come back before the court for a new trial date to be arranged.

He remains on bail.

