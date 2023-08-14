Police are seeking a couple who may not realise they have information that could help with the search for Jude Coxhead. Photo / Supplied via NZ Police

Police are seeking a couple who may not realise they have information that could help with the search for Jude Coxhead. Photo / Supplied via NZ Police

Police are seeking information about missing woman Jude Coxhead, whose car has been found in a Waikato carpark, and are looking for a couple who may not know they have information that could help.

Coxhead is described as slim and blonde. The 62-year-old was last seen by family in Tauranga on August 12, and she was reported missing the next day, police said in a statement.

Her gold-coloured Nissan Tiida (registration FLM444) was found on Monday at the Wairere Falls carpark, near Matamata, and police said they were concerned for her welfare.

Missing woman Jude Coxhead, 62, was last seen by family in Tauranga, and her car was found near Matamata. Photo / Supplied via NZ Police

They said a blue jacket was placed on Coxhead’s vehicle at 5.22pm on Sunday, 13 August, and they want to find out where that jacket was before it was placed there.

Police asked for anyone to contact them who was at or near the Wairere Falls carpark between 6am and 5:30pm on Sunday.

In particular, they want to hear from a couple seen in a photo, who they believe may be able to help them.

Police are seeking a couple who may not realise they have information that could help with the search for Jude Coxhead. Photo / Supplied via NZ Police

Anyone with information was asked to contact police using the 111 emergency number and to quote file number 230813/9819.