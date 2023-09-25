The children were in a stolen Mazda Demio. Photo / ODT

Three children took a stolen Mazda on a joyride north of Dunedin before driving off-road and crashing on train tracks, police said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police spotted the stolen Mazda being driven northbound at Waitati by a group of children at 8pm last night.

Police followed the vehicle from a distance into Waikouaiti, before it headed back to Karitane, then continued following when it headed back into Waikouaiti.

The vehicle was taken off-road before eventually crashing on train tracks.

This bought the vehicle to a stop and police apprehended the three children, who were all aged under 14.

All three will be followed up with by police youth aid.