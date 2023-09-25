Three children took a stolen Mazda on a joyride north of Dunedin before driving off-road and crashing on train tracks, police said.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police spotted the stolen Mazda being driven northbound at Waitati by a group of children at 8pm last night.
Police followed the vehicle from a distance into Waikouaiti, before it headed back to Karitane, then continued following when it headed back into Waikouaiti.
The vehicle was taken off-road before eventually crashing on train tracks.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
This bought the vehicle to a stop and police apprehended the three children, who were all aged under 14.
All three will be followed up with by police youth aid.