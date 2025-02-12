“My heart is broken to see this happen to my stepson. May God give him rest. I will forever miss him and his beautiful smile. There was never a bad word about anyone from him.

“Rest in peace, my son”.

Police released his name to the Herald this morning, and said they were still trying to track down the drivers of the three vehicles that hit him early last Friday morning.

“Police are continuing to review CCTV footage as part of the investigation. As part of this, we are still working to identify the vehicles involved,” police said.

“Anyone with information is asked to come forward, contacting police on 105 using the reference number 250207/4077.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A witness who called the police after Love was fatally struck told RNZ the fact no one stopped was “disgusting”.

Love was hit and died on State Highway 20 near Mt Roskill after he walked on to the motorway on-ramp at Dominion Rd between 1.30am and 2am on Friday.

