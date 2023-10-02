Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Election 2023: Political promises don’t reflect real health issues

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Policy announcements have included extra medical school places and reinstatement of health targets. Photo / 123rf

Policy announcements have included extra medical school places and reinstatement of health targets. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

With the election campaign period under way, it was inevitable health and health policy would come under the spotlight. Sure enough, it’s recently been rated the third top issue in yet another poll, close

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand