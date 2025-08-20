Advertisement
Jordan Keil inquest: Nurse tells of policy breaches leading to patient’s exit from fast-moving vehicle on motorway

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
Inquest into the death of Jordan Ihaia Keanu Keil, 25, at Middlemore hospital. Video / Michael Craig

The inquest into the death of Jordan Keil has heard how key health workers did not have critical information. It heard testimony of Keil’s escape from a fast-moving car on the Southern Motorway. David Fisher reports.

A nurse’s nerve-racking testimony about a mental health patient who climbed out of

