Jordan Keil inquest: Expert says years of warning about mental health system but no one listens

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Inquest into the death of Jordan Ihaia Keanu Keil, 25, at Middlemore hospital. Video / Michael Craig

Inquest hears that funding for mental health care in New Zealand is half what is spent in other countries. David Fisher reports:

The inquest into the suspected suicide of a young electrician has heard expert testimony of a mental health system in crisis and years of warnings that have not

