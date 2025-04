Worst weather yet to come, Mark Lundy has another chance at freedom and most state schools running at capacity or above.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Armed police have descended on Johnsonville after a person was reportedly spotted with a firearm in the Wellington suburb.

A police spokesperson said some officers have been armed as a precaution.

A cordon was initially set up in the Broderick Rd area but has since been stood down.

Inquiries are continuing but there is not believed to be any threat to the public.