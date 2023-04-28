Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

John Roughan: To tax or not to tax - or the third rail

John Roughan
By
4 mins to read
Revenue Minister David Parker looked a lonely figure this week as he picked up the baton against capital gains tax . Photo / Mark Mitchell

Revenue Minister David Parker looked a lonely figure this week as he picked up the baton against capital gains tax . Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion



The day Jacinda Ardern crumbled on capital gains tax, announcing it wouldn’t happen “as long as I’m Prime Minister”, she dealt a bigger blow to progress than she probably knew.

Long ago,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand