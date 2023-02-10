Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

John Roughan: David Seymour should be lauded for embracing te reo

John Roughan
By
4 mins to read
Act Party leader David Seymour speaking at Waitangi. Photo / Tania Whyte

Act Party leader David Seymour speaking at Waitangi. Photo / Tania Whyte

OPINION

David Seymour did something brave and important at Waitangi, for which he has received not the slightest credit, then or in the week since. He delivered his entire speech in Māori at the pōwhiri

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand