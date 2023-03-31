Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

John Roughan: decision on Three Waters needed to prevent regret in October

John Roughan
By
4 mins to read
New Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty has been distracted by his other portfolios, Emergency Management and Racing. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty has been distracted by his other portfolios, Emergency Management and Racing. Photo / Mark Mitchell

April Fools’ Day means it is now two months since a new Prime Minister started his bonfire of policies that might damage the Government’s prospects of re-election this year. Top of the pyre – the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand