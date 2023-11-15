OPINION:

Folks, it has happened again. Aotearoa New Zealand has captured the interest of a global late-night television sensation.

In his recent antics on Last Week Tonight, John Oliver set his sights on Forest and Bird’s beloved annual election. The result? An “alarmingly aggressive” global campaign for the Pūteketeke, spanning billboards and banners in Paris, Tokyo, Mumbai, London, Wellington and Brazil, generating more international buzz than our general election.

This isn’t the first time New Zealand has found itself in the comical crosshairs of late-night television. Remember back in 2020, when Stephen Colbert’s obsession with our country saw him become our “Newest Zealander” as he travelled to “the magical land where hugs still happen?”

It’s undeniable — certainly in USA late-night talk show land — that our national character is often painted with a “quirky” brush.

At New Zealand Story, we’re the kaitiaki for our national brand, so I’ve given all this a bit of thought. I believe this spirit is to be embraced. In fact, I think quirky is fertile ground on which we can build a complete picture of our nation.

Beyond the playful jests and affectionate jibes lies a truth about the Kiwi spirit that’s not lost on our international friends.

Only a nation that cares deeply about its native bird population has a bird of the year (and indeed, the century) competition.

The US campaign for the Pūteketeke captured the attention of the world.

The world can see that this is a simple and clever way to engage and connect people in the ongoing quest for native bird protection.

Simple, clever solutions — that’s often how we roll. Well, possibly with the exception of the actual rocket science taking place in New Zealand. Did you know we are the fourth-most-prolific in the world for rocket launching? Or that globally, we run the most in-depth study into humankind (the Dunedin Study)?

Yes, we may have more sheep than people, but we’ve found ways to use sheep wool in the place of fossil-fuel derived synthetics in everyday products for the health of our people and planet.

The world may find us endearingly peculiar, but it’s this very peculiarity that has shaped our identity and allowed us to carve out a unique space in the global landscape. So I’ll take the quirky brush because at its core, being quirky implies thinking and acting beyond conventional boundaries.

Stepping outside the norm often paves the way for unconventional ideas and perspectives, fostering an environment where innovation and creativity can flourish.

Yes, we revel in our love for birds, but we also celebrate our multi-faceted identity, our ability to thrive on the world stage, our ground-breaking research, and our unwavering commitment to conservation and progress.

I’ve written to John Oliver and his show, thanking him for raising the profile of the Pūteketeke, and of New Zealand.

I have also suggested that perhaps Oliver might like to mention our space programme, or better yet, come down to New Zealand himself to attend our next rocket launch.

You know, this whole bird thing could really take off.