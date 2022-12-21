Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

John Gascoigne: How New Zealand can gain rich-nation status

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
A Milford Sound scenic flight. Tourism and agriculture are New Zealand's economic mainstays. The country also needs to develop entirely new areas of advantage.

A Milford Sound scenic flight. Tourism and agriculture are New Zealand's economic mainstays. The country also needs to develop entirely new areas of advantage.

About 25 years ago I wrote a booklet called National Superannuation; What the Government and New Right have Concealed from the Public.

It was a candid statement about our economic performance and future prospects.

Inevitably,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand