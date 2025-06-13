Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

87-year-old man almost loses his Auckland home over $51k body corp debt

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Finance Minister unveils NZ Budget 2025. the end of a era Smith & Caughey closes and Trump, Ramaphosa in heated Oval Office exchange.

An 87-year-old Auckland man has had a last-minute reprieve from his $800,000 home being seized and sold at auction by neighbours to pay a $50,000 debt.

John Boardman said that had his New Lynn unit’s sale gone through, he would have been left homeless and dying on the street.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand