Job cuts on the table at Christchurch City Council

Chief Executive Dawn Baxendale. Photo / Supplied

A number of job cuts are on the table at the Christchurch City Council.

Chief Executive Dawn Baxendale is proposing a change to the organisation's executive team and business group structure.

The proposal would reduce the number of general managers in the executive group from six to three and the total number of groups.

It would reduce executive support positions from six to four and remove the director position in the mayor and chief executive's offices.

It is just a proposal at this stage and no decision has been made yet but If adopted the new structure would save between $600k and $700k.

In the proposal released for consultation with staff, the council's external services will be drawn together in two groups.

The citizens and community group is unchanged and a new group combines infrastructure and regulatory and planning services.

The third group is made up of internal enabling and resourcing services and will be headed by a general manager who is also the chief financial officer.

A new directorate with strategic policy and performance functions will be set up to manage functions, including legal services, the office of the chief executive, strategic policy and public information and participation.

Baxendale said the proposed restructure aims to quicken the pace of the city's recovery and to ensure that the council provides a better service to the people of Christchurch.

"It provides a better balance between General Managers responsible for delivering levels of service to the community and those providing internal enabling support services.

"It will create clear accountability, clarity of leadership, improve the services provided to the community and reduce silos and duplication.

The proposed change will not impact on council services, she said.



The scope of the restructure is a new executive team and group structure.

Out of scope in the proposal are front-line staff and their immediate team leaders who will continue to report to the organisation's current third tier managers.