Jevon McSkimming: Damning IPCA report into Police handling of complaints against former Deputy Commissioner

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has released a damning report into Police handling of complaints against Jevon McSkimming.

It shows the highest-ranking police officers in New Zealand ignored anonymous allegations that the former deputy commissioner was a sexual predator.

Instead of investigating the serious allegations against McSkimming, the emails were used by police as evidence to prosecute her under the Harmful Digital Communications Act last year.

An Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report released today found “serious deficiencies” in the Police response to the complaints - including decisions made by former Commissioner Andrew Coster.

"The Police response to these complaints was characterised by inaction and an unquestioning acceptance of Mr McSkimming’s narrative of events," the IPCA said.