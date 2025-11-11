"While there was no evidence of collusion between officers in this respect, the IPCA has nevertheless found serious misconduct by a number of very senior officers and other senior Police employees during 2023 and early 2024 that has undermined the integrity of the organisation as a whole."
It raised questions if there is sufficient independent oversight of Police to prevent these issues happening again.
In response, the Government says it is taking steps to establish the “strongest possible oversight” of Police.
Public Service Minister Judith Collins called the IPCA findings “extremely concerning and disappointing”.
“It has found serious issues within the former Police executive, which is why the Government is acting decisively to install the strongest statutory oversight mechanism available to it – an Inspector-General of Police.”
Police Minister Mark Mitchell says he expects Police to uphold the highest levels of integrity, transparency and accountability.
“The report highlights significant flaws in the decision making, judgement and actions of a group of individuals, including those at the top of the previous Police executive. Their actions have raised serious concerns about integrity and culture within the then executive,” he says.
“At the centre of this is a woman who has been let down by the former Police executive and the system. I cannot express how frustrated and disappointed I have been since becoming aware of the situation.”
