“He took those concerns to the Executive Leadership Team and, following discussion at the ELT, the process was subsequently modified.”

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Tania Kura said the police had looked into the allegation and “found no evidence of improper process relating to individual firearms licences”.

“In August 2024, Mr McSkimming instructed the Firearms Safety Authority to make a change in the vetting process.

“Mr McSkimming had the appropriate delegation to instruct that change, both as executive lead for the work of the Firearms Safety Authority and as the statutory Deputy Commissioner of Police.”

The matters were not related to the criminal investigation into McSkimming, Kura said.

“That change directed there be no further use of Police Infringement Bureau information when considering the suspension, refusal and revocation (including section 62) of firearms licences and endorsements.

“It related to information on driving-related infringement notices.

“Driving-related convictions, charges and formal police warnings can still be considered when relevant and appropriate.”

McSkimming resigned as the country’s second most powerful cop earlier this month amid a four-month investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and police.

His resignation came after Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he was recently informed of allegations of a “very serious nature”, separate to the investigation that led to him being suspended.

