A jet skier in the right place at the right time has saved three people after their kayak flipped off Māhia Peninsula about 9am Wednesday.

The two children and an adult were left clinging to the kayak, with one in the water and two sitting on top of it after it overturned as they were pulling craypots aboard the kayak.

Samuel Arlidge (right) was able to rescue three people after their kayak flipped at Māhia.

The holidaymakers were rescued by Samuel Arlidge on the jet ski after spending an hour and a half in the water and a mayday call was made through Maritime NZ.

Māhia sole-charge officer Chad Prentice said he was able to get help from Arlidge, who could travel quickly and get to the people in the water on the Te Māhia side of the peninsula.

Arlidge, who is on holiday from Tauranga, said he was heading out from the boat ramp when approached by the police officer, who asked if hecould go out and save them.

“It looked like they had been out there for a while, and they were all pretty shaken up and cold,” he said of the rescued trio.

Arlidge remained humble after the rescue and said it took a while to find a bay with no rocks, as they weren’t very familiar with the area, before getting them onto the beach.

“We went out for a fish and didn’t have too much luck, so it was good to do something for the day.”

Prentice said the quick response by Arlidge was “awesome” and helped to save the three people’s lives.

He wanted those who were planning to go out on the water to be highly conscious of water safety.

“It’s a reminder to know the weather, understand the conditions, and the capability of the boat or vessel you are in.”

Prentice said the conditions at the time were “relatively good”, but a southerly front had come through, which caused winds to pick up.

He said while no one was injured, it was a good reminder to always be aware out on the water.

