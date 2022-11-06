Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Jessie Gurunathan: beauty in the pockets of the beholder

Jessie Gurunathan
By
4 mins to read
Brad Pitt and his new skincare range, Le Domaine.

Brad Pitt and his new skincare range, Le Domaine.

OPINION


Fancy smelling like singed hair follicles? If you answered yes, then you’re in luck, because tech mogul and occasional internet troll Elon Musk has just announced the release of his perfume, Burnt Hair.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand