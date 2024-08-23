Dylan Berry with daughter, Harlee-Rose Niven, on his motorbike, and Jessica Mulford in the dock of the High Court at Hamilton. Photos / Supplied/Belinda Feek
A young step-mum has been found guilty of the manslaughter of 2-year-old Harlee-Rose Niven.
Jessica Lee Rose Mulford appeared to fight back tears as the jury foreman delivered a not guilty verdict on a murder charge before saying she was instead guilty on the alternative charge of manslaughter.
The jury also found the now 20-year-old guilty on a charge of injuring with intent to injure the toddler in the months before she died.
Sobs were heard across the packed public gallery as members of the families affected struggled to contain emotion.
The 11-person jury was sent out to begin deliberations at 3.45pm on Thursday before returning their verdicts at 5:30pm on Friday.
The public gallery has been packed full of supporters throughout the past two weeks of trial.
Mulford’s family has been sitting directly behind her, while Berry and his family have also attended each day along with the toddler’s mother, Paige Niven, and her family.
‘Underlying frustration and resentment’
Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann told the jury in her summing up yesterday, “The evidence is clear, Jessica Mulford inflicted significant force on the abdomen of little Harlee-Rose and by doing so caused her death”.
“The Crown case is that she did so with murderous intent ... that either she intended to kill Harlee-Rose or, at the very least, intended to cause her bodily injury in circumstances where she knew she would likely cause her death and went ahead anyway.”
Mann submitted the killing came against a backdrop of earlier “underlying frustration” and resentment at having to take over shared care with Berry, from the toddler’s mother, Paige Niven.
She asked the jury to focus their deliberations on the key points in time when the Crown alleged Mulford applied the force; first around Harlee-Rose’s neck, and to her abdomen.
Mann said Mulford knew Harlee-Rose was in pain that morning; she gave her the “biggest dose” she ever had of ibuprofen, a 200mlg tablet, and put a bandage on her as the toddler said she was “sore”.
Mulford had also come up with several reasons for the bruises, which Mann dubbed, “the literal definition of clutching at straws”; a fall in the shower, in the bath, off her trike, and scooter.