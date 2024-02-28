John Salter was struck by the ill-health of his wife of 60 years with Alzheimer’s, and after being approached by a staff member at their Mount Maunganui rest home about Jean’s “dangerous wandering behaviour”, he became concerned.
He began talking with his wife about a suicide pact; however, she would often forget when reminded.
Justice Francis Cooke found there was a suicide pact between the couple and that Salter was not someone who needed to be given the ordinary minimum non-parole period of 10 years for murder, stating that “would go too far”.
After taking a starting point of eight years in prison, he then issued 50 per cent worth of discounts.
He jailed Salter for four years and declined to issue a minimum non-parole period on that sentence.
“No purpose is served for you to be given a minimum non-parole period.”
Before sending Salter down to the cells, Justice Cooke told him “not to give up hope” and asked him to start thinking about his future and where he would like to spend the last of his days once he’s free from prison.
Before taking his wife’s life, Salter had been unsure about whether the rest home would evict them or if Jean would be moved to an Alzheimer’s unit.
The thought of them being separated was “unbearable”, Justice Cooke said, and Salter was also concerned about the potential cost.
He told investigators he’d had discussions with Jean about “going together” and she would nod but later forget.
Earlier, Crown solicitor Anna Pollett submitted this wasn’t a “mercy-killing” case.
“The deceased had mild Alzheimer’s for one year,” Pollett said.
“The deceased was not abusive or aggressive towards the defendant and nor was the defendant required to provide full care to her.”