Jaye Taueli mourned following police custody unit incident

Jaye Taueli, 21, died in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital last week. Photo / Dean Purcell

Family and friends of a man who died after behaving "erratically" at a police custody unit in South Auckland are remembering him for his sense of humour as they mourn his death.

Police announced today that Jaye Taueli, 21, was the man who died in Middlemore Hospital last Tuesday after behaving erratically in the Manukau Custody Unit.

He was taken to the custody unit for breaching his electronically monitored bail on August 30.

He had displayed erratic behaviour after his arrest and while at the custody unit, including trying to injure himself in his cell, police said.

He was then taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police say they are continuing to support Taueli's family.

A number of investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death remain ongoing.

Friends and family of Taueli have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

"Fly High My SON its break my heart when you leave me so soon i always love you last time you visit me you said im coming home mum im coming home," one post said.

Another person said: "Words cannot describe the pain we're going through right now, so much to say about you, but one thing that's plastered in our hearts is your happy self! always laughing, smiling and cracking jokes whenever it's needed."

Others said they were in shock and Taueli had "gone too soon".

His death has been referred to the coroner.