Isaiah Buchanan (left) and Ahere Gillies appear in the High Court at Napier, charged with the murder of Javon Aranui. Photo / Ric Stevens
Javon Aranui died from head injuries after a confrontation with Isaiah Buchanan and Ahere Gillies in 2023.
Buchanan claims Aranui threw the first punch and the altercation ended with handshakes.
Buchanan and Gillies have pleaded not guilty to Aranui’s murder.
One of two people accused of killing Javon Aranui claims the cyclist threw the first punch and the early morning fight ended with a handshake.
Isaiah Buchanan, 20, and Ahere Gillies, 21, are on trial in the High Court at Napier, charged with murdering Aranui, who suffered head injuries during the confrontation and died in hospital the following day.
Buchanan told the court neither he nor Gillies meant to seriously hurt Aranui and they were defending themselves after he threw the first punch at about 3am on December 20, 2023.
Buchanan said he went to Aranui and tried to wake him. He did not respond, so he dragged him on to a grass verge by his shoulders and put a backpack that Aranui had been carrying under his head, “like a pillow”.
Aranui regained consciousness. Buchanan said he helped him sit up and asked him if he was all right before assisting him to stand.
Gillies came back and he and Aranui shook hands. The two relatives gave Aranui a bottle of water.
Buchanan said they went inside when they saw police lights further down the street. The court was told earlier that a neighbour had called 111.
Crown prosecutor Megan Mitchell challenged Buchanan’s account of the first strike, questioning if he was asking the court to believe that a man on his own had turned to confront two people standing outside what was a known gang address.
Buchanan, who has admitted a Mongrel Mob association, said that he was.
Mitchell also suggested it was not believable that the two relatives and Aranui had a “friendly chat” after the altercation.
Gillies’ counsel, Eric Forster, said his client would not give or call evidence in his defence.
The trial, before Justice Peter Churchman and a jury of eight women and four men, continues.
