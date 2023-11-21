Cultural assessment at potential filming sites for Jason Momoa's Chief of War series led to the discovery of ancient bones. Photo / @prideofgypsies

Plans to film Jason Momoa’s Yenedakine: Chief of War series at Elliot Bay in the Far North have led to the discovery of kōiwi belonging to 38 individuals, including newborns.

The bones found in the sandbank at Te Akau – the whenua also known as Elliot’s Farm, south of Rāwhiti – could possibly date back to 1200, although the results of forensic analysis are yet to be made public.

Rana Rewha (Ngāti Kuta), kaitiaki (guardian) for Northland kōiwi, was carrying out a cultural assessment at potential filming sites when he was approached by a farmer who had been picking up bones from the popular beach for about a year.

Kōiwi have been recovered from the dunes at Elliot Bay (pictured) but many more remain on the beach. Photo / Tania Whyte

The farmer had initially found children playing with the bones, which he realised did not belong to animals. He asked them where they had found them, which led to the edge of the sandbank.

“There was actual kōiwi coming out the bank,” Rewha said.

The farmer told Rewha he had not known who to speak to about his discoveries.

As the recovery process began, kōiwi belonging to 13 people were identified. However, roughly half were lost during severe weather events, despite Rewha moving them to shelter.

There was an upside, however, he said. The storms that battered the region in the past year revealed more kōiwi.

“During the dig, we found 38 individuals and they were from newborn babies to children, to male and female, to nanny and koro.”

He and Otago University bio-archaeologist Rebecca Kinaston recovered bones held by the bank but knew there were more on the beach, so they have applied for permits to allow further exploration.

“We believe that we only got 1 per cent of that site. So we want to understand a little bit more before we start protecting it.”

Of the kōiwi recovered, some were laid out in a way that suggested they were about 800 years old. Rewha said that was when the torsos of bodies were “taken to the hills” and the legs were left.

“When you started coming up to the 600 and 400-year [mark] you started getting them sitting upright with the foetal position where they would remove only the head.”

Rewha said they were still trying to get a full understanding of the site where the kōiwi were found.

However, he believed they had found some evidence linked to a historical battle in which Ngare Raumati was conquered in Te Akau.

DNA tests, accepted by hapū, would help them unravel the mysteries.

“We can find out what they ate 800 years ago and where that food source would’ve been at that time. Was it from the islands? Or was it from New Zealand?”

That information could show the movement of the people and who they were trading with at the time.

Rāwhiti-based iwi Ngāti Kuta and Te Patu Keha are the ancestral and current hapū of the bay. Rewha said whānau and hapū were involved in the recovery.

“They helped clean the bones, helped to understand the bones, like the injuries they had – whether they were before death, after death or at death.”

Rewha’s knowledge about kōiwi protocol harks back to his younger days when he would accompany his grandfather to collect taonga or kōiwi found in Rāwhiti and place them in a “special” spot – a bank with a slight lean over.

“I started thinking it was better to keep it closer to where it was connected to, like the bays where it was found or the pā sites, even the islands.”

He said people who had potentially found a kōiwi should first contact Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, which would arrange an assessment and complete a report to police.

Karina Cooper is the news director and covers breaking and general news for the Advocate. She also has a special interest in investigating what is behind the headlines.