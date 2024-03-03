Debbie Robertson with Jason Momoa at Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa on Saturday night.

Aquaman has lived up to his name by visiting Rotorua’s Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa for a restorative soak before heading to a local bar, thrilling locals who spotted the superstar.

Aquaman, or actor Jason Momoa, is a big fan of Aotearoa and is back in the country with friend and fellow actor, Rotorua-born Cliff Curtis.

He and a group of about 14 people enjoyed a pre-arranged two-hour Wai Whakaora experience at the new geothermal spa complex on Rotorua’s lakefront last night.

Wai Ariki general manager Debbie Robertson said it was a last-minute visit arranged by Curtis, who she described as a “good friend” of the spa.

“[Curtis] was their kaitiaki, their host,” Robertson said. “For us, he’s whānau. And it was great to be able to extend our manaaki to Jason and his roopu [group].”

Jason Momoa and friends enjoyed a night at Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa.

Robertson described the Wai Whakaora experience as unique, as it affects all five senses in a journey through waterfalls, a sauna, plunge pools, a mud experience, a steam room and a geothermal pool, all “infused with the Ngāti Whakaue story, our legends, and our history”.

Wai Whakaora was closed to the public for the night to ensure the group could “disconnect and enjoy the moment”.

Wai Ariki hotsprings and Spa. Photo / Andrew Warner

Robertson told the Rotorua Daily Post Momoa and his friends left feeling rejuvenated from the spa experience, which they shared was “like nothing they’d had before” and that it was a “spiritual and magical” time for them.

Black Label Barbeque owner Alia Branson from Rotorua was on hand to provide kai to the group with low and slow cooked BBQ meats and sides.

Alia Branson with Jason Momoa.

Branson said the beef brisket was a definite hit, along with pulled pork, kransky sausages and the fried bread the team at Wai Ariki provided.

“That we can be hosting people from around the world and showing them how beautiful our city is is a pretty awesome thing,” Branson said.

She said Momoa had a big presence and was a “super kind, nice guy”.

A few quiet ones to finish off the night

Post-spa experience, Momoa and friends visited Sobar on Eat Streat on Tutanekai St.

Owner and general manager Aadial Kamra, known as Eddy, said the actor arrived about 8.30pm.

He said he was stunned to find himself serving Momoa drinks and admitted being a bit starstruck at first. He said Momoa must be used to that type of reaction though and it wouldn’t be the first time “somebody would have freaked out seeing him”.

“I overreacted at the start,” Kamra said. “But obviously he’s a nice person and he knows that things like that happen.”

The actor later invited the bar owner out from behind the bar to take a photo with him.

Kamra said Momoa was with about five people including Curtis and a security person.

Kamra said the bar put on extra security while the group was there - enough time to serve him five Tuatara Hazy drinks - and delayed the in-house DJ’s start time until they had left.

A local, who didn’t want her name published, said she was alerted to the actor in the bar so “popped her head in” and saw him sitting quietly with Curtis.

She stopped to say hello to Curtis - “because he’s just so easy to chat with and you can always go up to him and say, ‘hello, mate’” - but didn’t speak with Momoa as he was in conversation with someone else.

According to the woman, there weren’t many people around as it was late in the evening and it was typical for Rotorua people to “leave the famous to do their own thing”.

“We had a lot of famous people come through Rotorua... and nobody ever got in their face or demanded selfies, or anything like that.”

Momoa visits newly opened Te Arawa Whare Waka

Momoa also shared on Instagram about a visit to the newly opened Te Arawa Whare Waka on the Rotorua Lakefront.

He can be heard describing the waka as “amazing” and complimenting the “beautiful home for it too”.

Momoa’s post then showed him enjoying some time watching kapa haka alongside some of Curtis’ relations with the roopu Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai.

Catherine Sylvester is a multimedia journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has a background in feature writing, radio and television, and has taught media at a tertiary level.



