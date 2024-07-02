In this morning’s NZ Herald headlines with Chereè Kinnear, 5 Kāinga Ora board members resign, findings released over a tragic toddler incident and Donald Trump is granted partia

A brand of Japanese baby biscuits have been recalled in New Zealand over fears they may contain animal droppings.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) said it is supporting Tokyo Food Company Ltd and Wholesale Club in the recall of the imported baby biscuits.

The affected products, Morinaga brand Manna Bolo baby biscuits, are imported and sold at ethnic grocery stores nationwide. They have also been recalled in Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

“The concern with these biscuits is that they are marketed at babies and young children, who could get seriously sick from bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella if they swallow animal droppings,” said NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.