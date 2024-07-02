Advertisement
Japanese baby biscuits recalled in four countries over fears products may contain animal droppings

NZ Herald
A brand of Japanese baby biscuits have been recalled in New Zealand over fears they may contain animal droppings.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) said it is supporting Tokyo Food Company Ltd and Wholesale Club in the recall of the imported baby biscuits.

The affected products, Morinaga brand Manna Bolo baby biscuits, are imported and sold at ethnic grocery stores nationwide. They have also been recalled in Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

“The concern with these biscuits is that they are marketed at babies and young children, who could get seriously sick from bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella if they swallow animal droppings,” said NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

Morinaga brand Manna Bolo baby biscuits have been recalled due to fears the product may contain foreign matter (animal droppings). Photo / NZFS
“These products should not be eaten. People can return them to the place of purchase for a refund or, if that’s not possible, throw them away.”

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been re-exported, NZFS said.

NZFS has not received any complaints or notifications of associated illness.

“Japanese food safety authorities are responsible for this matter, and we have not been informed which type of animal dropping this might be,” Arbuckle said.

Symptoms of salmonellosis and E. coli infection include stomach cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting.

If your child has consumed any of these biscuits and you are concerned for their health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

