Jamie Ellis’ murderer Peter Holmes released from prison by Parole Board

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Peter Richard Holmes was sentenced for murder in the High Court at Dunedin in 2012. Photo / ODT

Jamie Ellis was lured away from a party and then beaten to death with a wheel brace after three men falsely believed he’d abused a woman.

One of those men, Peter Holmes, has spent the past 14 years in prison for murder, but has now been released after convincing

