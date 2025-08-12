Advertisement
James Tuwhangai stabbed woman 18 times outside police station

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

James Tuwhangai stabbed a woman 18 times outside the Taumarunui Police Station last year. Image / Google Maps

A man has admitted the attempted murder of a woman after stabbing her 18 times outside a police station.

James Tuwhangai this morning made a brief appearance in the High Court at Hamilton before Justice Kiri Tahana when he admitted the charge.

The 23-year-old stabbed the woman outside Taumarunui Police

