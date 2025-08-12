James Tuwhangai stabbed a woman 18 times outside the Taumarunui Police Station last year. Image / Google Maps

12 Aug, 2025 01:30 AM 2 mins to read

A man has admitted the attempted murder of a woman after stabbing her 18 times outside a police station.

James Tuwhangai this morning made a brief appearance in the High Court at Hamilton before Justice Kiri Tahana when he admitted the charge.

The 23-year-old stabbed the woman outside Taumarunui Police Station “on or about” October 21, last year.

The victim was left in a critical condition and required “extensive surgery”, Crown Solicitor Jacinda Hamilton told Justice Tahana today.