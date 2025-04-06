Government to crackdown on online gambling influencers. Trump tariffs cause chaos in US. Video shows slaying of Red Crescent emergency workers in Gaza. Video / NZ Herald

The $357 million superyacht IJE, owned by James Packer, is docked at Wynyard Quarter .

The 108m yacht, described as a “ floating palace ”, was named after Packer’s three children.

Packer, who inherited his family’s company in 2005, has simplified his investment portfolio.

The $357 million superyacht, IJE, belonging to Australian billionaire James Packer, is tied up at Wynyard Quarter in Auckland following a voyage from Tahiti.

The sleek, 108m-long, multi-storey Italian-built yacht reportedly cost US$200 million ($357m) and has been described as a “floating palace” loaded with luxury.

James Packer's $350 million superyacht IJE at Wynyard Quarter in Auckland.

It is powered by two 3800 horsepower diesel engines with a 91,000 gallon (344,470 litre) fuel tank, giving it a range of 6500 nautical miles.