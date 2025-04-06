- The $357 million superyacht IJE, owned by James Packer, is docked at Wynyard Quarter.
The $357 million superyacht, IJE, belonging to Australian billionaire James Packer, is tied up at Wynyard Quarter in Auckland following a voyage from Tahiti.
The sleek, 108m-long, multi-storey Italian-built yacht reportedly cost US$200 million ($357m) and has been described as a “floating palace” loaded with luxury.
It is powered by two 3800 horsepower diesel engines with a 91,000 gallon (344,470 litre) fuel tank, giving it a range of 6500 nautical miles.