Updated

James Packer’s $350m superyacht IJE docks in Auckland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • The $357 million superyacht IJE, owned by James Packer, is docked at Wynyard Quarter.
  • The 108m yacht, described as a “floating palace”, was named after Packer’s three children.
  • Packer, who inherited his family’s company in 2005, has simplified his investment portfolio.

The $357 million superyacht, IJE, belonging to Australian billionaire James Packer, is tied up at Wynyard Quarter in Auckland following a voyage from Tahiti.

The sleek, 108m-long, multi-storey Italian-built yacht reportedly cost US$200 million ($357m) and has been described as a “floating palace” loaded with luxury.

James Packer's $350 million superyacht IJE at Wynyard Quarter in Auckland.
James Packer's $350 million superyacht IJE at Wynyard Quarter in Auckland.

It is powered by two 3800 horsepower diesel engines with a 91,000 gallon (344,470 litre) fuel tank, giving it a range of 6500 nautical miles.

Packer named it IJE after his three children, Indigo, Jackson, and Emmanuelle.

Packer’s yachts are no strangers to Auckland. His 87.6m Arctic P was in the city for several months in 2018 for maintenance, and it reportedly had a refit worth upwards of $10m in 2013.
Packer inherited the family company in 2005 after the death of his father, media mogul Kerry Packer.

The businessman, with a history of scandals, has sold down his interest in casinos, and simplified his investment portfolio.

The Arctic P hosted celebrities such as actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

