Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Minister James Meager on select committees, South Island, and youth migration - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

James Meager, National MP for Rangitata, first entered Parliament in 2023 and is now six months into holding a number of ministerial roles. Photo / Mark Mitchell

James Meager, National MP for Rangitata, first entered Parliament in 2023 and is now six months into holding a number of ministerial roles. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The MP who chaired the Justice Select Committee as the Treaty Principles Bill went through Parliament wants to see change in how public submits on bills.

National MP for Rangitata, James Meager, oversaw the feedback process on the contentious bill, after it was supported through its first reading.

Over five

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save