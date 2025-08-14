‘I’ve got no idea’

In his latest scheme, the 21-year-old was operating with a co-offender.

The pair contacted the victim last year, who was selling his red 2005 Holden Commodore on Facebook Marketplace for $12,000.

They met at a service station in Hampton Downs, and Kerr-Wilson agreed to pay the $12k through an online bank transfer.

The victim invited Kerr-Wilson to test drive the car, to which he said, “no”, while the co-offender gave a name that she used in “multiple other Facebook scams”.

The co-offender completed “what appeared to be” a genuine online payment in front of the victim, and then sent him a screenshot of it.

After the victim thought he’d been paid, he handed over the keys and left.

But the victim never received the $12,000.

Police found Kerr-Wilson driving the victim’s stolen Holden a few hours later.

When questioned by officers, he said he had “no idea” about the theft allegation.

‘He could have been paroled earlier’

However, at the latest sentencing, Kerr-Wilson’s counsel, Rhiannon Scott, told Judge Noel Cocurullo that the latest offence was “effectively a wash-up charge” as it happened around the same time as his previous offending.

The difference was, he wasn’t charged with the third offence until this year.

Monaro Kerr-Wilson, 21, avoids the camera during his sentencing in February. Photo / Belinda Feek

That meant Judge Cocurullo couldn’t sentence him afresh, leaving him to determine what sentence Kerr-Wilson would have been given in February if sentenced on all three charges.

Scott suggested an additional sentence of two to four months, which prompted the judge to note that if Kerr-Wilson had been jailed on all charges earlier, he would likely already be out of prison.

If a person is jailed for two years or less, they’re eligible for release after serving half of their sentence.

However, if they get over that time, they’re eligible for parole after serving a third.

“It’s actually counted against him because if it was there at the time of sentencing he might have tipped outside the 24 months, with eligibility at one third ... he probably would have got something like two years and two months, maybe a bit longer, which means after about nine months he could have been paroled,” the judge noted.

Kerr-Wilson was jailed for an additional four months and ordered to pay the latest victim $500, which would go towards his insurance claim.

This spate of offending is not the first for Kerr-Wilson.

In 2022, the then-18-year-old was sentenced on 15 charges for similar offending.

