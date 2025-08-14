Advertisement
Jailed Facebook fraudster Monaro Kerr-Wilson has additional prison time added to sentence

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Monaro Kerr-Wilson, 21, in the Hamilton District Court at an earlier hearing. Photo / Belinda Feek

A Facebook fraudster already behind bars for scamming people out of $30,000 worth of property has been given more jail time for another con.

In February, Monaro Kerr-Wilson was sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment after he “bought” two vehicles, one for $20,000 and the other for $10,000, from people on

