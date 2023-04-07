Jailed Dunedin man Nathan Boulter on parole with conditions

Nathan Boulter. Photo / NZME

A Southland man who stalked his victim and made chilling threats from prison has been released on parole.

Nathan Boulter (34) served almost all of his three-year, two-month jail term before being freed.

In July 2020, he was locked up after visiting a woman’s home, taking photos and, over the course of a single day, calling her 300 times and leaving more than 100 voicemail messages.

“Mr Boulter told us that he had developed an obsession with the victim and he attributes it to mental health issues and substance abuse,” panel convener Mary More said following a hearing at the Invercargill Prison last month.

“Mr Boulter is taking medication and he has agreed to continue working with forensics and continue taking it.”

While serving his sentence, the inmate discussed his release with a Department of Corrections officer.

“He said he was going to go back to Invercargill to strangle his ex-partner and ... once he has strangled her he can get on with his life,” court documents stated.

The officer tried to dissuade Boulter but he was adamant.

It was not the first instance of extreme behaviour in his criminal history.

Boulter made national headlines in 2012 when he was jailed for eight and a half years after taking his former partner captive and transporting her from Southland to Great Barrier Island.

He held her there for 38 hours and subjected her to numerous assaults.

Counsel Sonia Vidal told the Parole Board her client had insight into his triggers.

“He knows when he is unwell and the impact on his behaviour,” she said.

Vidal stressed the extensive family support Boulter had behind him, as well as work and accommodation that had been lined up.

A report prepared for the hearing outlined the prisoner’s “positive behaviour” of late and his determination not to repeat his offending.

Boulter was released last week.





His parole conditions include:

- To live at an address approved by Probation

- To submit to electronic monitoring

- Not to enter the West Coast

- To abide by a 9pm-6am curfew

- To attend mental health appointments as directed

- To take any prescribed medication as directed

- To attend and complete any treatment as directed

- Not to possess alcohol or psychoactive substances

- Not to contact victims

- To obtain Probation approval for changing employment

- To disclose to Probation details of any intimate relationship