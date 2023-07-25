The Invercargill District Court.

A Southland man who “left a trail of victims” after burgling rural properties, stealing donated money and dismantling a car has been sent to jail.

Luke Philip Soper, 27, appeared in the Invercargill District Court last Friday on a raft of charges from August 2021 to June 2022.

Judge Russell Walker sentenced Soper to three years and five months’ imprisonment.

In August 2021, police investigated a sudden spike in burglaries and theft in rural areas from Mossburn to Oreti Beach.

On the night of August 13-14, a victim left his Nissan Terrano, containing diving gear and clothing, parked and locked in a pub carpark.

When he returned the next morning, the vehicle was missing.

The diving gear and clothing were never recovered.

Soper used the vehicle in his offending.

On August 31, police found the Nissan at the defendant’s Taramoa address. The court heard it had been dismantled to the point where it was “unsalvageable”. The engine block had been removed and the axles and panels were taken off the chassis.

On the night of August 16-17, Soper went to the Te Anau Bird Sanctuary.

The park is a public area that relies on a donation box to raise funds to help with upkeep.

The defendant pried open the box, taking the money.

The donation box could not be repaired and the money was not recovered, the court heard.

In August Soper also stole $900 worth of firewood, a Mitsubishi Triton and tyres and was found with firearms and 0.15g of methamphetamine.

In May and June 2022, Soper took five vehicles, burgled four rural properties and drove through gates and fences.

Counsel Jono Ross said the “impulsive and directionless offending” was “indiscriminate” and none of the victims was known to Soper.

Crown prosecutor Olivia Taylor acknowledged the behaviour was driven by addiction.

Taylor said the defendant had been given all the help he could get, and still turned to methamphetamine.

Judge Walker told Soper: “If you can’t maintain your sobriety, then I have concerns about your future”.

The judge disqualified Soper from driving for 12 months and ordered $7069.90 reparation.

He also made an order for the destruction of the firearms and methamphetamine found at the defendant’s house.