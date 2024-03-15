Jahrome Brown will make his first start for the Brumbies in 2024. Photo / Brumbies Rugby Australia

Jahrome Brown will make his first start for the Brumbies in 2024. Photo / Brumbies Rugby Australia

Former Melville Rugby and Sports Club and Waikato flanker Jahrome Brown has been promoted for his first Safeguard Global ACT Brumbies start of the season in Saturday’s encounter with the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr, Dunedin.

Brown will play openside flanker for his 42nd Brumbies match, joining Tom Hooper and Rob Valetini in the loose forward trio.

Brown’s former Waikato teammate Sefo Kautai will start at tighthead prop.

The Brumbies returned to the winner’s circle last weekend in Canberra with a hard-fought 22-19 win over the Western Force in Round 3.

The club will look to build momentum heading into this weekend’s match with the sixth-placed Highlanders.

Head coach Stephen Larkham has made changes, naming Blake Schoupp and Billy Pollard in the front row, alongside Kautai.

Cadeyrn Neville will make his first start in 2024 when he combines with fellow Wallaby Nick Frost at lock.

Neville returns to the side after succumbing to a facial injury in the Brumbies Super Round encounter with the Gallagher Chiefs.

The remainder of the starting line-up is unchanged, with Ryan Lonergan leading the side from halfback.

Noah Lolesio at 10, partners Northland Taniwha rep Tamati Tua and Len Ikitau in the midfield.

Andy Muirhead, Corey Toole and Tom Wright round out the back three.

The interchange bench consisting of Lachlan Lonergan, James Slipper and Darcy Swain will provide plenty of experience for the Larkham-coached side.

Loose forward Rory Scott is in line to make his first appearance this year, while Harrison Goddard has been named after a two-try performance in the ACT Brumbies Runner’s 31-all draw against Western Force A last weekend at GIO Stadium.

The game will kick off at 4.35pm NZT.





