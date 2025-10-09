Advertisement
Jacob Blake sentenced for Christchurch van thefts and drug‑fuelled crime spree

Al Williams
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Jacob Blake stole several vehicles during his crime spree across Christchurch. Photo / NZME

A man leapt into his van in an attempt to wrangle it back from a thief who was trying to drive off in it, only to suffer injuries as his leg hung out the door while the vehicle travelled for 100m.

The thief, Jacob Blake, was in the midst

