Jack Hargreaves named as man who allegedly shot brother, stole car at gunpoint

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Jack Hargreaves in the High Court at Hamilton this morning. He faces charges of murder, aggravated robbery, and failing to stop. Photo / RNZ

A 20-year-old charged over the armed robbery of a car and a shooting has given up name suppression.

Jack William Hargreaves made a brief appearance in the High Court at Hamilton this morning, where he is facing charges of murdering his brother Joshua and the attempted theft of a car

