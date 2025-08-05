Jack Hargreaves in the High Court at Hamilton this morning. He faces charges of murder, aggravated robbery, and failing to stop. Photo / RNZ
A 20-year-old charged over the armed robbery of a car and a shooting has given up name suppression.
Jack William Hargreaves made a brief appearance in the High Court at Hamilton this morning, where he is facing charges of murdering his brother Joshua and the attempted theft of a carshortly afterwards.
Police were called to a property on Bellmont Ave, Chartwell, on July 9 and found the 31-year-old dead.
A search for Hargreaves immediately started, including the use of the Eagle helicopter.