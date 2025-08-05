Jack Hargreaves in the High Court at Hamilton this morning. He faces charges of murder, aggravated robbery, and failing to stop. Photo / RNZ

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Jack Hargreaves named as man who allegedly shot brother, stole car at gunpoint

Jack Hargreaves in the High Court at Hamilton this morning. He faces charges of murder, aggravated robbery, and failing to stop. Photo / RNZ

A 20-year-old charged over the armed robbery of a car and a shooting has given up name suppression.

Jack William Hargreaves made a brief appearance in the High Court at Hamilton this morning, where he is facing charges of murdering his brother Joshua and the attempted theft of a car shortly afterwards.

Police were called to a property on Bellmont Ave, Chartwell, on July 9 and found the 31-year-old dead.

A search for Hargreaves immediately started, including the use of the Eagle helicopter.